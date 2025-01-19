Statewide Campaign Takes Stand Against Cyber Harassment
A statewide campaign against cyber harassment and bullying was launched by WHT NOW in Rajasthan. It focuses on public awareness and provides assistance via a helpline. Founder Neeti Goel emphasizes the need for collective action from policymakers, educators, and the community.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move to tackle the escalating issue of cyber harassment, a statewide campaign was inaugurated on Sunday.
Led by the WHT NOW organization, the initiative aims to enhance public awareness about the perils of online abuse while offering crucial support through its dedicated Helpline Number +91 9019115115.
The helpline is designed to offer guidance, resources, and timely intervention to effectively handle cyber abuse cases among Rajasthan's citizens, according to Neeti Goel, the organization's founder. Goel stressed the importance of addressing cyber harassment and bullying as urgent matters that require the attention of lawmakers, educators, law enforcement, and the wider public.
