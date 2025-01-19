Left Menu

Statewide Campaign Takes Stand Against Cyber Harassment

A statewide campaign against cyber harassment and bullying was launched by WHT NOW in Rajasthan. It focuses on public awareness and provides assistance via a helpline. Founder Neeti Goel emphasizes the need for collective action from policymakers, educators, and the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:40 IST
Statewide Campaign Takes Stand Against Cyber Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to tackle the escalating issue of cyber harassment, a statewide campaign was inaugurated on Sunday.

Led by the WHT NOW organization, the initiative aims to enhance public awareness about the perils of online abuse while offering crucial support through its dedicated Helpline Number +91 9019115115.

The helpline is designed to offer guidance, resources, and timely intervention to effectively handle cyber abuse cases among Rajasthan's citizens, according to Neeti Goel, the organization's founder. Goel stressed the importance of addressing cyber harassment and bullying as urgent matters that require the attention of lawmakers, educators, law enforcement, and the wider public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025