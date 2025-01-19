Statewide Campaign Takes Stand Against Cyber Harassment

In a groundbreaking move to tackle the escalating issue of cyber harassment, a statewide campaign was inaugurated on Sunday.

Led by the WHT NOW organization, the initiative aims to enhance public awareness about the perils of online abuse while offering crucial support through its dedicated Helpline Number +91 9019115115.

The helpline is designed to offer guidance, resources, and timely intervention to effectively handle cyber abuse cases among Rajasthan's citizens, according to Neeti Goel, the organization's founder. Goel stressed the importance of addressing cyber harassment and bullying as urgent matters that require the attention of lawmakers, educators, law enforcement, and the wider public.

(With inputs from agencies.)