Tragic Teen Death Sparks Harassment Allegations in Jabalpur
A 14-year-old girl died in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly after consuming poison due to harassment by four individuals, including a teacher. Her family claims she was coerced. An investigation is underway, pending a post-mortem report, to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:46 IST
A 14-year-old girl from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has died under suspicious circumstances that have led to allegations of harassment.
The incident reportedly occurred in Bhamka village within Katangi police station limits, prompting claims from her family that four individuals, among them a teacher, had been tormenting her, leading to her tragic demise.
Authorities, while confirming the investigation is ongoing, are awaiting a post-mortem report to shed more light on this distressing case.
