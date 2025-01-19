Tragic Teen Death Sparks Harassment Allegations in Jabalpur

A 14-year-old girl from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has died under suspicious circumstances that have led to allegations of harassment.

The incident reportedly occurred in Bhamka village within Katangi police station limits, prompting claims from her family that four individuals, among them a teacher, had been tormenting her, leading to her tragic demise.

Authorities, while confirming the investigation is ongoing, are awaiting a post-mortem report to shed more light on this distressing case.

