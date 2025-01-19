Ceasefire Sparks Hope: Hostages Released Amid Fragile Peace
The release of the first three hostages from Gaza to Israeli forces marks a pivotal step within a new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This initial exchange raises hope for ending a prolonged 15-month conflict, despite underlying tensions and a last-minute delay by Hamas before the truce.
A pivotal step in the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas witnessed the release of the first three hostages from Gaza to Israeli forces. The Israeli military confirmed the transfer on Sunday, hours after the ceasefire took effect, signaling a momentary calm in a region long embroiled in conflict.
As the convoy of hostages moved through Gaza City, live footage captured by Al Jazeera showed a massive crowd surrounding the vehicles, with many in the crowd documenting the moment on their phones. Armed men wearing green Hamas headbands struggled to shield the convoy from the throng.
In Tel Aviv, scenes of jubilation erupted among the thousands who gathered to witness history unfold on large screens. The cessation of hostilities introduces a period of peace, initially lasting six weeks, renewing hopes for the release of many more hostages and an end to a devastating 15-month war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
