Tragic Murder of Ola Cab Driver Unfolds in Bhiwandi
A 22-year-old Ola cab driver named Akram Iqbal Qureshi, was found murdered in Bhiwandi, Thane district. His last known location was in Bhandup, Mumbai. His body was discovered near the Tansa Vaitarna pipeline. Authorities were alerted after his disappearance was reported by his family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A 22-year-old Ola cab driver, Akram Iqbal Qureshi, was tragically murdered in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The incident was confirmed by police officials on Sunday.
Qureshi left his home in Mumbai's Jogeshwari on January 17, driving his cab as usual. However, he went missing that afternoon. His last recorded GPS location was in Bhandup, Mumbai.
A missing person case was soon filed by his family at the Oshiwara police station. Sadly, on January 18, his body was discovered close to the Tansa Vaitarna pipeline in Pogaon, Bhiwandi. Police reported that he was bludgeoned to death, and his cab was found near the crime scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Catfisher Nabbed in Delhi: Cyber Crime Unveiled in Online Dating Case
Delhi's Organized Crime Web: Major Developments in MCOCA Case
Sarpanch's Murder: Arrests Shed Light on Organized Crime
International Military Support Boosts Haiti's Fight Against Crime
Crimea Oil Spill Crisis: An Environmental Emergency