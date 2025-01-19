Tragic Murder of Ola Cab Driver Unfolds in Bhiwandi

A 22-year-old Ola cab driver, Akram Iqbal Qureshi, was tragically murdered in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The incident was confirmed by police officials on Sunday.

Qureshi left his home in Mumbai's Jogeshwari on January 17, driving his cab as usual. However, he went missing that afternoon. His last recorded GPS location was in Bhandup, Mumbai.

A missing person case was soon filed by his family at the Oshiwara police station. Sadly, on January 18, his body was discovered close to the Tansa Vaitarna pipeline in Pogaon, Bhiwandi. Police reported that he was bludgeoned to death, and his cab was found near the crime scene.

