Tragedy Strikes in Catatumbo: Peace Talks Collapse Amidst Violence

In Colombia's northeast, more than 80 people have died after peace talks with the National Liberation Army failed. The violence in Catatumbo also led to thousands fleeing. Community leaders, including Carmelo Guerrero, have been killed. The government is attempting to assist affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:56 IST
  • Colombia

In a tragic escalation of violence in Colombia's northeast, more than 80 people have been killed following failed peace attempts with the National Liberation Army (ELN), according to national officials. The violence has sparked mass displacement, with thousands seeking refuge in the surrounding areas.

Among the victims are community leader Carmelo Guerrero and several others who were working towards a peace agreement, reports indicate. Colombian authorities have identified North Santander's Catatumbo region, bordering Venezuela, as the epicenter of these attacks. Dozens have been injured and several kidnapped amidst the turmoil.

Amidst ongoing clashes with rival factions, including former FARC rebels, the ELN has issued warnings of potential further confrontations. Meanwhile, Colombian Defense Minister Iván Velasquez has announced relief efforts, including a provision of necessities to displaced communities. The government's call remains for the ELN to cease hostilities and permit humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

