Trump's Return to Power: A MAGA Comeback Amidst Change

Thousands gathered in support of Donald Trump's return to power, attending his 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' ahead of his second term as U.S. President. The event, featuring high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Kid Rock, underscores plans for aggressive immigration and trade reforms.

Updated: 20-01-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 00:09 IST
Thousands of Donald Trump supporters braved the harsh weather to attend his 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' on Sunday. Anticipating his return to power, Trump plans an assertive reshaping of U.S. immigration and trade policies.

Held at the Capital One Arena, the rally drew crowds decked in MAGA hats and red jackets, chanting and waiting in long lines. Security was tight, with steel fences and heightened police presence around Washington D.C.

Highlighting his agenda, Trump intends to focus on immigration and energy policies after taking office. The rally featured speeches from influential figures, including Elon Musk and Kid Rock, setting the tone for Trump's second presidential term.

