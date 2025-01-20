Left Menu

RPF's Crackdown on Illegal Migration via Railways

Since 2021, the Railway Protection Force has apprehended 916 migrants, including Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals, underscoring its commitment to national security. These infiltrators used railways for transit, complicating detection efforts. Collaboration with security agencies has increased operational efficiency, although RPF lacks prosecutorial power.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended 916 individuals, comprising 586 Bangladeshi and 318 Rohingya nationals since 2021, according to a statement from the railway ministry. This highlights RPF's dedication to national security.

In June and July of the previous year, the RPF detained 88 migrants in regions under the Northeast Frontier Railway. Some of these individuals confessed to illegal entry into India and were caught while attempting to travel by train to destinations including Kolkata.

Despite boosted security along the Bangladesh border, reports from October 2024 revealed that illegal migration persists, with Assam serving as a transit point. The RPF has intensified its efforts by collaborating with the Border Security Force, local police, and intelligence units, significantly enhancing efficiency. However, the RPF cannot prosecute captured migrants, handing them over to police for legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

