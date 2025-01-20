Left Menu

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Oxfam's report reveals the UK extracted $64.82 trillion from India during colonial rule, concentrating wealth in the richest. Highlights the ongoing impacts of colonial legacy spanning economic dependency, racial division, exploitation by multinational corporations, and persisting inequities in the Global North-South dynamics in economy and society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 05:36 IST
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A damning report by Oxfam International highlights the staggering economic extraction from India by the UK during colonial rule, with an estimated $64.82 trillion amassed between 1765 and 1900. Of this, $33.8 trillion was funneled to the wealthiest 10%, drastically skewing the wealth distribution in favor of the elite.

The report, released ahead of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, underscores the enduring inequalities etched by colonialism, asserting that modern multinational corporations perpetuate similar exploitative practices. It claims that wealth extraction and economic dependency derived from this colonial past continue to shape contemporary global economic dynamics.

Oxfam underscores the colonial legacy's impact on today's world, including the racial and economic segregations still evident in the Global North-South divide. By tracing the roots of multinational corporations back to entities like the East India Company, the report accentuates how colonial practices laid groundwork for present-day inequities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025