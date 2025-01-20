Left Menu

Turmoil in Catatumbo: ELN's Offensive Escalates Tensions

The National Liberation Army (ELN) is targeting community leaders and former FARC members in Catatumbo, leading to significant violence with a death toll of 80 people. Accusations of war crimes by President Petro have suspended peace talks. The conflict has displaced 8,000 people.

  • Colombia

The National Liberation Army (ELN) has intensified its assault on community leaders and former members of a rival rebel group in the northeastern Catatumbo region, according to Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez. This surge in violence, which has resulted in 80 deaths, prompted President Gustavo Petro to label the attacks as war crimes and halt peace negotiations with the ELN.

The ELN's offensive targets former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) members who disarmed as part of a 2016 peace agreement, their families, and local community leaders. Historically, Colombian rebel groups have battled the government, right-wing paramilitary groups, and each other over territory and lucrative endeavors like drug trafficking. Civilians, particularly those who resist armed group activities, frequently become targets.

Velasquez reported displacement figures of 8,000 due to the ongoing conflict, while providing a death count of 60. However, the Norte de Santander governor's office and the human rights ombudsman estimate the toll at 80. In a statement on Sunday, the ELN claimed that former FARC rebels had rearmed and categorized those killed as non-civilians.

