Chhattisgarh's Bold Stand: Unconditional Peace Talks Amid Naxalite Ceasefire Proposal
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed readiness for unconditional peace talks with Naxalites, as the Maoist group set ceasefire preconditions. With past demands dismissed, Sharma emphasized rehabilitation and urged Naxalites to abandon violence. The state insists on development in conflict-prone areas and continues counter-insurgency operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma, reiterated the state's willingness for unconditional peace talks with the Naxalites, following the outlawed group's renewed ceasefire proposal.
The Maoists, facing heavy losses, have insisted on preconditions such as halting anti-Naxal operations, which Sharma has outrightly rejected, emphasizing the need for peace without terms.
Sharma urged the Naxalites to embrace the government's rehabilitation policy and join the national mainstream, as authorities continue development efforts in the Bastar region, a hotbed of insurgency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza Amidst Fragile Ceasefire
Renewed Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes Shatter Gaza Ceasefire
Ceasefire in Turmoil: Renewed Violence in Gaza
Hamas warns that Israel's new attacks in Gaza breach the ceasefire and put the fate of the hostages in jeopardy, reports AP.
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Strikes Shake Fragile Ceasefire