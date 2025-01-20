Mystery Surrounding Spurious Liquor Fatalities in Bihar's Dry Zone
Seven people have allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's West Champaran district. Police learned of these deaths days later, and the cremation of the bodies has complicated investigations. Locals blame liquor, but police highlight other potential causes. An inquiry is underway to find the truth.
In a concerning series of events, seven people allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's West Champaran district, despite the region's prohibition on alcohol.
Authorities reported that fatalities occurred days earlier, but an inquiry was only launched after all bodies were cremated, complicating the investigation.
Local suspicions point to illicit alcohol, though police acknowledge other possible causes like accidents and medical issues. An investigation team aims to provide answers amidst these conflicting reports.
