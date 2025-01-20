Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding Spurious Liquor Fatalities in Bihar's Dry Zone

Seven people have allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's West Champaran district. Police learned of these deaths days later, and the cremation of the bodies has complicated investigations. Locals blame liquor, but police highlight other potential causes. An inquiry is underway to find the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bettiah | Updated: 20-01-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 08:46 IST
Mystery Surrounding Spurious Liquor Fatalities in Bihar's Dry Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning series of events, seven people allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's West Champaran district, despite the region's prohibition on alcohol.

Authorities reported that fatalities occurred days earlier, but an inquiry was only launched after all bodies were cremated, complicating the investigation.

Local suspicions point to illicit alcohol, though police acknowledge other possible causes like accidents and medical issues. An investigation team aims to provide answers amidst these conflicting reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025