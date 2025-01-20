Mystery Surrounding Spurious Liquor Fatalities in Bihar's Dry Zone

In a concerning series of events, seven people allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's West Champaran district, despite the region's prohibition on alcohol.

Authorities reported that fatalities occurred days earlier, but an inquiry was only launched after all bodies were cremated, complicating the investigation.

Local suspicions point to illicit alcohol, though police acknowledge other possible causes like accidents and medical issues. An investigation team aims to provide answers amidst these conflicting reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)