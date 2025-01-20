Left Menu

Kolkata Court Decides Fate of Convicted Killer in Sensational Medical College Case

On Monday, a Kolkata court is set to announce Sanjay Roy's punishment, convicted for the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College. His charges may result in a life sentence or capital punishment. The crime stirred nationwide outrage, leading to a CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 08:57 IST
Kolkata Court Decides Fate of Convicted Killer in Sensational Medical College Case
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Kolkata is poised to unveil the sentence for Sanjay Roy on Monday afternoon, following his conviction for the gruesome rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College.

The case has rallied widespread attention due to the horrifying circumstances and the high-profile investigation that ensued after the judiciary passed its guilty verdict on Saturday, indicating Roy's culpability in the crimes.

The decision comes amid criticism of the local police's initial handling and subsequent outcry that prompted the Calcutta High Court to appoint the CBI for further investigation. Roy maintains his innocence, claiming he was framed, while the victim's family is grateful for the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025