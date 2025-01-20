Kolkata Court Decides Fate of Convicted Killer in Sensational Medical College Case
On Monday, a Kolkata court is set to announce Sanjay Roy's punishment, convicted for the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College. His charges may result in a life sentence or capital punishment. The crime stirred nationwide outrage, leading to a CBI investigation.
A court in Kolkata is poised to unveil the sentence for Sanjay Roy on Monday afternoon, following his conviction for the gruesome rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College.
The case has rallied widespread attention due to the horrifying circumstances and the high-profile investigation that ensued after the judiciary passed its guilty verdict on Saturday, indicating Roy's culpability in the crimes.
The decision comes amid criticism of the local police's initial handling and subsequent outcry that prompted the Calcutta High Court to appoint the CBI for further investigation. Roy maintains his innocence, claiming he was framed, while the victim's family is grateful for the judicial process.
