Kolkata Court Decides Fate of Convicted Killer in Sensational Medical College Case

A court in Kolkata is poised to unveil the sentence for Sanjay Roy on Monday afternoon, following his conviction for the gruesome rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College.

The case has rallied widespread attention due to the horrifying circumstances and the high-profile investigation that ensued after the judiciary passed its guilty verdict on Saturday, indicating Roy's culpability in the crimes.

The decision comes amid criticism of the local police's initial handling and subsequent outcry that prompted the Calcutta High Court to appoint the CBI for further investigation. Roy maintains his innocence, claiming he was framed, while the victim's family is grateful for the judicial process.

