Historic First: South Korea's President Yoon Incarcerated
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol is detained at the Seoul Detention Centre on suspicion of insurrection. Following a court warrant, Yoon, now a pre-trial detainee, undergoes routine procedures including a physical inspection, and is incarcerated in a solitary cell at the facility, marking a historic event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-01-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 09:08 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, the first incumbent president to be arrested, is spending his time as a pre-trial inmate amid a high-stakes investigation.
Following a court decision, Yoon was formally detained, marked by routine procedures such as physical inspections and mugshots. Detained for up to 20 days, he remains in a solitary cell larger than the norm.
The investigation is spearheaded by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. Yoon is under scrutiny over alleged insurrection, an offense without presidential immunity, potentially leading to severe legal consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement