Historic First: South Korea's President Yoon Incarcerated

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, the first incumbent president to be arrested, is spending his time as a pre-trial inmate amid a high-stakes investigation.

Following a court decision, Yoon was formally detained, marked by routine procedures such as physical inspections and mugshots. Detained for up to 20 days, he remains in a solitary cell larger than the norm.

The investigation is spearheaded by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. Yoon is under scrutiny over alleged insurrection, an offense without presidential immunity, potentially leading to severe legal consequences.

