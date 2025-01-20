Left Menu

Historic First: South Korea's President Yoon Incarcerated

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol is detained at the Seoul Detention Centre on suspicion of insurrection. Following a court warrant, Yoon, now a pre-trial detainee, undergoes routine procedures including a physical inspection, and is incarcerated in a solitary cell at the facility, marking a historic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-01-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 09:08 IST
Historic First: South Korea's President Yoon Incarcerated
President Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, the first incumbent president to be arrested, is spending his time as a pre-trial inmate amid a high-stakes investigation.

Following a court decision, Yoon was formally detained, marked by routine procedures such as physical inspections and mugshots. Detained for up to 20 days, he remains in a solitary cell larger than the norm.

The investigation is spearheaded by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. Yoon is under scrutiny over alleged insurrection, an offense without presidential immunity, potentially leading to severe legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025