Indonesia's Complex Path to Repatriating Guantanamo Detainee Hambali

Indonesia is considering repatriating Riduan Isamuddin, known as Hambali, a Guantanamo detainee linked to deadly attacks in Bali and Jakarta. A key figure in Jemaah Islamiyah's network, he awaits potential parole. The U.S. and Indonesia are in discussions, as the statute of limitations has expired.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:56 IST
Indonesia's Complex Path to Repatriating Guantanamo Detainee Hambali
  • Indonesia

Indonesia is actively exploring options to repatriate Riduan Isamuddin, better known as Hambali, a detainee at Guantanamo Bay linked to deadly terrorist attacks in Indonesia, including the infamous 2002 Bali bombings. According to state news agency reports, discussions are underway with the U.S. government regarding his return.

Hambali, previously identified by former U.S. President George W. Bush as among the world's most dangerous terrorists, was apprehended in Thailand in 2003 during a targeted U.S.-led raid. He was later transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2006, charged with orchestrating attacks that claimed more than 200 lives. Despite Indonesia's past attempts to access him for questioning, direct contact was denied.

The Indonesian network Jemaah Islamiyah, which Hambali once led, was known for its significant regional threat but has since dwindled in power. Authorities are now addressing the complexities involved in Hambali's potential parole and considering amnesty for other members, amid ongoing negotiations with Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

