Tragic Fire Sweeps Elderly Home Near Belgrade

A devastating fire at a home for the elderly on the outskirts of Belgrade resulted in eight deaths and seven injuries early Monday. Serbian state television, RTS, reported the blaze broke out around 3:30 am in Barajevo, with the wounded transported to a nearby hospital.

Updated: 20-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Tragedy struck early Monday morning when a fire tore through a home for the elderly located on the outskirts of Belgrade, according to reports by Serbian state television, RTS.

The blaze, which ignited at approximately 3:30 am in the municipality of Barajevo, claimed the lives of eight individuals. Additionally, seven others sustained injuries and were promptly transferred to a hospital in Belgrade.

As police investigations continue, an official statement from the authorities is still pending, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

