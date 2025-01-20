Tragic Fire Sweeps Elderly Home Near Belgrade

Tragedy struck early Monday morning when a fire tore through a home for the elderly located on the outskirts of Belgrade, according to reports by Serbian state television, RTS.

The blaze, which ignited at approximately 3:30 am in the municipality of Barajevo, claimed the lives of eight individuals. Additionally, seven others sustained injuries and were promptly transferred to a hospital in Belgrade.

As police investigations continue, an official statement from the authorities is still pending, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)