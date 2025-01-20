Magistrate's Inquiry Points Fingers at Police for Custodial Death
A magistrate's inquiry names five policemen involved in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur school assault case. The Bombay High Court demands registration of an FIR and queries the government on the investigative agency. Akshay was killed in a police shootout during custody.
An official magistrate's inquiry has identified five police officers as responsible for the custodial death of 24-year-old Akshay Shinde, involved in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, sparking a demand for justice.
On Monday, the Bombay High Court received a sealed inquiry report, as part of a plea from Shinde's father alleging a fake encounter by police. Named officials include senior police inspector Sanjay Shinde and other Thane crime branch members.
Justices of the division bench emphasized the necessity of filing an FIR and requested clarity on the intended investigative agency. The report and associated documentation will remain with the court while awaiting further legal proceedings.
