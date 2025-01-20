In a move signaling diplomatic continuity, the United States has approved Russia's proposal to appoint a new ambassador in Washington, according to Grigory Karasin, head of the International Affairs Committee in Russia's Federation Council.

This development anticipates a formal appointment within weeks, yet details about the ambassador's identity remain undisclosed.

The position has been vacant since October, following the departure of Anatoly Antonov, Russia's former representative in the U.S. diplomatic circle.

