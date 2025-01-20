Left Menu

Empowering Democracy: The 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference

The 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Patna, focuses on the 75th Anniversary of the Constitution. Discussions aim to integrate modern technology in legislative bodies, enhance democracy, and promote dialogue among public representatives. The event emphasizes Bihar's rich cultural and historical legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:46 IST
The 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference was inaugurated in Patna, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla leading the ceremony. This two-day event commemorates the 75th Anniversary of the Constitution, exploring the roles of parliamentary and state bodies in upholding constitutional values.

The conference highlights the integration of modern technology in legislative practices, aiming for improved efficiency and productivity. Hosted in Bihar after 43 years, the state assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav underscored the region's deep cultural and historical roots, drawing inspiration from figures like Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi.

As delegates gather to deliberate on democracy and inter-representative dialogue, the conference anticipates concluding remarks from the Bihar Governor and Lok Sabha Speaker. Key political leaders were present, although Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition, was notably absent on the inaugural day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

