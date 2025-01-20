Supreme Court Deliberates on IPS Officer Rape Case
The Supreme Court is reviewing a petition filed by a Bihar Police officer contesting a Patna High Court decision that dismissed the FIR against IPS officer Pushkar Anand, whom she accused of rape. The hearing has been postponed for amendments to the petition, challenging the legality of the High Court order.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has deferred a hearing by two weeks on a petition from a Bihar Police officer challenging a Patna High Court ruling that overturned an FIR against IPS officer Pushkar Anand. The officer accused Anand of rape under a false marriage pretense.
Justices Pankaj Mithal and Ahsanuddin Amanullah adjourned the hearing after noting necessary corrections in the petition. Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, representing the petitioner, must now amend the plea.
The plea criticizes the High Court's decision as legally unsound and contrary to established law. The original FIR, filed in December 2014, accused Anand and his parents of serious offenses, but was dismissed due to a perceived lack of legal ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
