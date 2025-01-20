Left Menu

Manhunt for 'Tiger': Kingpin in South Africa's Illegal Gold Mining Chaos

South African police are searching for a Lesotho gang leader, known as 'Tiger', who escaped during a police operation at an illegal gold mine. 78 bodies were found at the site. The gang is accused of hoarding food, resulting in deaths. The incident underscores the dangers of illegal mining.

Updated: 20-01-2025 14:40 IST
A major manhunt is underway in South Africa for a notorious Lesotho gang leader, known only by the alias 'Tiger'. Authorities believe Tiger orchestrated operations at an illicit gold mine in Stilfontein, where a chilling discovery of 78 bodies was made during a recent police siege.

The fugitive mysteriously emerged from the mine under police surveillance and reportedly escaped police custody with assistance from insiders. The South African Police Service has commenced rigorous investigations to trace and apprehend those involved in facilitating his daring escape.

The raid was part of an extensive enforcement operation criticized for its harsh measures, including cutting off vital resources like food and water. The siege concluded last week with 246 malnourished survivors being rescued, highlighting the perilous conditions in illegal mining often controlled by Lesotho-based gangs.

