BJP Protests Brewery Approval in Kerala's Elappully Panchayat

BJP workers staged protests at Elappully panchayat office against the Kerala government's decision to permit a private company, Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd, to set up a brewery. The protests saw clashes with the police, with concerns over potential water resource depletion cited as a primary issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers on Monday protested at the Elappully panchayat office over a cabinet decision by the Left government to allow a private company to establish a brewery in Kerala's Palakkad district.

A significant gathering of party members chanted slogans against the CPI(M)-led government, accusing both the ruling Left and the Congress-led panchayat of facilitating the brewery's setup.

Clashes erupted when police intervened to stop protesters, including women and the elderly, from storming the office compound. The protesters demanded the revocation of the permission, citing fears of aggravated water shortages due to the proposed plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

