Left Menu

Nationwide Protest: Power Engineers Unite Against Privatization

The All India Power Engineers Federation announced protests by power engineers across India against the privatization of power discoms in Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. The demonstrations, organized by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, are set for January 23 in various state and UT capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:20 IST
Nationwide Protest: Power Engineers Unite Against Privatization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lakhs of power engineers across India are gearing up for a nationwide protest on Thursday, opposing the government's decision to privatize two power distribution companies (discoms) in Uttar Pradesh. This was revealed in a statement from the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), under the umbrella of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE).

The NCCOEEE will also demonstrate against the government's recent move to transfer control of Chandigarh's power department to a private entity. The protests are scheduled to take place on January 23, targeting State and Union Territory capitals across the country.

The collective demands include halting the pre-bidding conference aimed at appointing a transaction consultant for the privatization of UP's Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL). AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey questioned the rationale for privatizing UP discoms' valuable assets, valued at billions of rupees. Protests have already erupted in all districts of Uttar Pradesh in opposition to these policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025