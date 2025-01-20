Nationwide Protest: Power Engineers Unite Against Privatization
The All India Power Engineers Federation announced protests by power engineers across India against the privatization of power discoms in Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. The demonstrations, organized by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, are set for January 23 in various state and UT capitals.
- Country:
- India
Lakhs of power engineers across India are gearing up for a nationwide protest on Thursday, opposing the government's decision to privatize two power distribution companies (discoms) in Uttar Pradesh. This was revealed in a statement from the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), under the umbrella of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE).
The NCCOEEE will also demonstrate against the government's recent move to transfer control of Chandigarh's power department to a private entity. The protests are scheduled to take place on January 23, targeting State and Union Territory capitals across the country.
The collective demands include halting the pre-bidding conference aimed at appointing a transaction consultant for the privatization of UP's Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL). AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey questioned the rationale for privatizing UP discoms' valuable assets, valued at billions of rupees. Protests have already erupted in all districts of Uttar Pradesh in opposition to these policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NTPC Renewable Energy Clinches Major Solar Project in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh's Political Conspiracy Unfolds: Ashish Patel Speaks Out
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Maha Kumbh 2025 with Unprecedented Preparations
Uttar Pradesh Tightens Security for Grand Maha Kumbh 2025 Celebration
Uttar Pradesh Leads in Ayushman Bharat Registrations