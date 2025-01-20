Nationwide Protest: Power Engineers Unite Against Privatization

Lakhs of power engineers across India are gearing up for a nationwide protest on Thursday, opposing the government's decision to privatize two power distribution companies (discoms) in Uttar Pradesh. This was revealed in a statement from the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), under the umbrella of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE).

The NCCOEEE will also demonstrate against the government's recent move to transfer control of Chandigarh's power department to a private entity. The protests are scheduled to take place on January 23, targeting State and Union Territory capitals across the country.

The collective demands include halting the pre-bidding conference aimed at appointing a transaction consultant for the privatization of UP's Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL). AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey questioned the rationale for privatizing UP discoms' valuable assets, valued at billions of rupees. Protests have already erupted in all districts of Uttar Pradesh in opposition to these policies.

