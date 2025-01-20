Left Menu

High-Speed Pursuit Unravels UP's Call Centre Scam

Thane Police dismantled an illegal call centre in UP and apprehended the primary suspect in a cyber fraud case following a car chase on the Lucknow-Barabanki highway. The arrest follows a complaint by a woman duped of Rs 13.54 lakh. Investigations highlighted a fake profile scam on a matrimony site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a sweeping crackdown on cyber fraud, Thane Police discovered an illegal call centre operation in Uttar Pradesh and captured the primary suspect following a thrilling car chase along the Lucknow-Barabanki highway, confirmed a senior officer on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Subash Burse reported that the breakthrough stemmed from an FIR filed by a Mumbra resident last October, alleging a loss of Rs 13.54 lakh through deception on a matrimony platform. The fraudster posed as a US-based diamond and jewellery businessman to gain her trust and money.

The trail led to Jaid Ful Khan who exposed Ezaz Ahmed Imtiaz Ahmed as the alleged operation's mastermind. Following a tip-off from a young tea vendor, authorities uncovered the illicit centre. Ahmed's attempted escape resulted in a six-kilometer chase before his capture and the seizure of various electronic devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

