High-Speed Pursuit Unravels UP's Call Centre Scam

In a sweeping crackdown on cyber fraud, Thane Police discovered an illegal call centre operation in Uttar Pradesh and captured the primary suspect following a thrilling car chase along the Lucknow-Barabanki highway, confirmed a senior officer on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Subash Burse reported that the breakthrough stemmed from an FIR filed by a Mumbra resident last October, alleging a loss of Rs 13.54 lakh through deception on a matrimony platform. The fraudster posed as a US-based diamond and jewellery businessman to gain her trust and money.

The trail led to Jaid Ful Khan who exposed Ezaz Ahmed Imtiaz Ahmed as the alleged operation's mastermind. Following a tip-off from a young tea vendor, authorities uncovered the illicit centre. Ahmed's attempted escape resulted in a six-kilometer chase before his capture and the seizure of various electronic devices.

