Masked Men Heist Shocks Mysuru: Authorities in Pursuit
In a brazen daylight robbery near Mysuru, four masked men assaulted a Kerala businessman, Ashraf, stealing his vehicle and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash. The incident, recorded on surveillance cameras, is under police investigation, and attempts are underway to apprehend the suspects.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, four masked men carried out a daring robbery on the outskirts of Mysuru, assaulting a businessman from Kerala and making off with his cash-stuffed bag and vehicle. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place at Harohalli village.
The victim, identified as Ashraf, was unharmed, although his driver, Sufi, sustained a hand injury. According to Ashraf, the cash was meant for an advance on an areca nut purchase.
Police have registered a dacoity case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched efforts to apprehend the culprits. This incident mirrors a recent robbery in Bidar, raising concerns about security in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mysuru
- Kerala
- businessman
- robbery
- masked men
- police
- investigation
- incident
- suspects
- security
ALSO READ
Rybakina Stands by Suspended Coach Amid WTA Investigation
Three crew members killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar: Police.
Protest March in Pune: Justice for Beed Sarpanch and Police Custody Death Sought
Justice Pursued: The Beed Sarpanch Murder Investigation
Unveiling the Truth Behind Sarpanch Deshmukh's Murder Investigation