Masked Men Heist Shocks Mysuru: Authorities in Pursuit

On Monday, four masked men carried out a daring robbery on the outskirts of Mysuru, assaulting a businessman from Kerala and making off with his cash-stuffed bag and vehicle. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place at Harohalli village.

The victim, identified as Ashraf, was unharmed, although his driver, Sufi, sustained a hand injury. According to Ashraf, the cash was meant for an advance on an areca nut purchase.

Police have registered a dacoity case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched efforts to apprehend the culprits. This incident mirrors a recent robbery in Bidar, raising concerns about security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)