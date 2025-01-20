Left Menu

Masked Men Heist Shocks Mysuru: Authorities in Pursuit

In a brazen daylight robbery near Mysuru, four masked men assaulted a Kerala businessman, Ashraf, stealing his vehicle and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash. The incident, recorded on surveillance cameras, is under police investigation, and attempts are underway to apprehend the suspects.

On Monday, four masked men carried out a daring robbery on the outskirts of Mysuru, assaulting a businessman from Kerala and making off with his cash-stuffed bag and vehicle. The incident, captured on CCTV, took place at Harohalli village.

The victim, identified as Ashraf, was unharmed, although his driver, Sufi, sustained a hand injury. According to Ashraf, the cash was meant for an advance on an areca nut purchase.

Police have registered a dacoity case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched efforts to apprehend the culprits. This incident mirrors a recent robbery in Bidar, raising concerns about security in the region.

