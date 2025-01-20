Acid Attack Horror: Man Allegedly Assaults Ex-Wife
A man named Sunil Dixit has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife, Mamata Goud, with acid, causing 50% burn injuries. The incident occurred in their house in Kota. Despite being tied up, Goud managed to escape and received assistance. The police have registered an FIR against Dixit.
In a shocking incident, Sunil Dixit, 50, has been arrested for allegedly holding his ex-wife hostage and attacking her with acid. The brutal attack left her with 50 percent burn injuries.
The harrowing event unfolded on a Saturday morning in Kota. Dixit allegedly tied his ex-wife Mamata Goud's hands and legs while she was asleep, then attacked her with acid, according to police reports. He subsequently locked the door and fled the scene.
Despite her injuries, Goud managed to call her brother, who promptly dispatched help. Locals broke into the house and rushed her to a hospital, where she remains stable. The police apprehended Dixit in Chittorgarh on Sunday night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
