Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Officers Suspended for Celebrating with Criminal

Two assistant sub-inspectors from Madhya Pradesh have been suspended after a viral video showed them celebrating a birthday with a man holding a criminal record. The officers, Sunil Tomar and Jagdish Thakur, are under investigation following orders from the city superintendent of police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh Police Officers Suspended for Celebrating with Criminal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two assistant sub-inspectors from Madhya Pradesh's police force have been suspended after a controversial video surfaced online. The footage shows the officers participating in a birthday celebration alongside a man identified as having a criminal record.

According to Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand, the implicated officers, Sunil Tomar and Jagdish Thakur, were stationed at Nai Abadi police station.

The video in question features the officers cutting a cake with Pappu Dayma, who reportedly has a criminal history. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the city's police superintendent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025