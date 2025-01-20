Madhya Pradesh Police Officers Suspended for Celebrating with Criminal

Two assistant sub-inspectors from Madhya Pradesh's police force have been suspended after a controversial video surfaced online. The footage shows the officers participating in a birthday celebration alongside a man identified as having a criminal record.

According to Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand, the implicated officers, Sunil Tomar and Jagdish Thakur, were stationed at Nai Abadi police station.

The video in question features the officers cutting a cake with Pappu Dayma, who reportedly has a criminal history. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the city's police superintendent.

