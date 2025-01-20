The Search for Austin Tice: A Mother's Hope Amid Syrian Uncertainty

Debra Tice, mother of American journalist Austin Tice, returned to Syria for the first time in nearly a decade to seek assistance in locating her son, who vanished in 2012. She expressed optimism about the Trump administration's support in her pursuit.

During a news conference in Damascus, she provided no new insights into the ongoing search for Austin, last seen in a 2012 video blindfolded by armed men. Despite Syria's turmoil since 2011, Tice's family believes he may still be alive.

Tice reported a productive dialogue with Syria's current administration leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, and she visited infamous intelligence prisons. She remains hopeful that Austin will be brought home with the help of new Syrian leadership and U.S. engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)