The Search for Austin Tice: A Mother's Hope Amid Syrian Uncertainty

Debra Tice, mother of disappeared journalist Austin Tice, visited Syria seeking to find her son. With hope in the Trump administration's support and confirmation from undisclosed sources that Austin is alive, she remains determined. Despite no new findings, she met Syria's new leadership and visited notorious prisons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:23 IST
The Search for Austin Tice: A Mother's Hope Amid Syrian Uncertainty
  Country:
  • Syria

Debra Tice, mother of American journalist Austin Tice, returned to Syria for the first time in nearly a decade to seek assistance in locating her son, who vanished in 2012. She expressed optimism about the Trump administration's support in her pursuit.

During a news conference in Damascus, she provided no new insights into the ongoing search for Austin, last seen in a 2012 video blindfolded by armed men. Despite Syria's turmoil since 2011, Tice's family believes he may still be alive.

Tice reported a productive dialogue with Syria's current administration leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, and she visited infamous intelligence prisons. She remains hopeful that Austin will be brought home with the help of new Syrian leadership and U.S. engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

