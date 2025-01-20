Halal Certification Debate: Legal Battle in Supreme Court

The ongoing legal controversy surrounding halal certification reached India's Supreme Court with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raising concerns about non-meat products requiring this certification. Mehta questioned the rationale behind imposing additional costs on non-believers who do not require such certification.

The current legal challenge focuses on a notification from Uttar Pradesh that bans the production and sale of halal-certified food products, except for exports. Mehta shared his astonishment at the extent of products, including cement and flour, being halal-certified, arguing this was an unnecessary burden to consumers.

Petitioners countered that the adoption of halal certification largely reflects personal lifestyle choices. Meanwhile, the central government distanced itself, stating the issue falls within state jurisdiction, emphasizing its limited role in such regulatory matters.

