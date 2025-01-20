Left Menu

Halal Certification Debate: Legal Battle in Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned the legitimacy of mandatory halal certification for non-meat products in India's Supreme Court. The case challenges a UP notification prohibiting halal-certified food products. Petitioners argue certification is voluntary, while the Centre clarifies its non-role in state-level regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:57 IST
Halal Certification Debate: Legal Battle in Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing legal controversy surrounding halal certification reached India's Supreme Court with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raising concerns about non-meat products requiring this certification. Mehta questioned the rationale behind imposing additional costs on non-believers who do not require such certification.

The current legal challenge focuses on a notification from Uttar Pradesh that bans the production and sale of halal-certified food products, except for exports. Mehta shared his astonishment at the extent of products, including cement and flour, being halal-certified, arguing this was an unnecessary burden to consumers.

Petitioners countered that the adoption of halal certification largely reflects personal lifestyle choices. Meanwhile, the central government distanced itself, stating the issue falls within state jurisdiction, emphasizing its limited role in such regulatory matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025