Tragic End: Family Turmoil Leads to Death in Nagpur
In Nagpur, a woman and her minor son allegedly killed her abusive husband. Arrested after attempting to dispose of the body, the pair is accused of committing the act during a heated argument. The man's history of violence and alcohol addiction were factors in the tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman and her teenage son have been detained after allegedly killing her abusive husband during an altercation in Nagpur, police reported on Monday.
The accused, identified as a 50-year-old woman and her son from Ingole Nagar, are said to have acted in self-defense against the 57-year-old alcohol addict.
The altercation reportedly escalated into violence when the son pushed his father, resulting in a strangulation attempt assisted by his mother. This led to their arrest after attempting to hide the body, authorities stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
