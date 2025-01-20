Tragic End: Family Turmoil Leads to Death in Nagpur

A woman and her teenage son have been detained after allegedly killing her abusive husband during an altercation in Nagpur, police reported on Monday.

The accused, identified as a 50-year-old woman and her son from Ingole Nagar, are said to have acted in self-defense against the 57-year-old alcohol addict.

The altercation reportedly escalated into violence when the son pushed his father, resulting in a strangulation attempt assisted by his mother. This led to their arrest after attempting to hide the body, authorities stated.

