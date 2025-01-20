Left Menu

Tragic End: Family Turmoil Leads to Death in Nagpur

In Nagpur, a woman and her minor son allegedly killed her abusive husband. Arrested after attempting to dispose of the body, the pair is accused of committing the act during a heated argument. The man's history of violence and alcohol addiction were factors in the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her teenage son have been detained after allegedly killing her abusive husband during an altercation in Nagpur, police reported on Monday.

The accused, identified as a 50-year-old woman and her son from Ingole Nagar, are said to have acted in self-defense against the 57-year-old alcohol addict.

The altercation reportedly escalated into violence when the son pushed his father, resulting in a strangulation attempt assisted by his mother. This led to their arrest after attempting to hide the body, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

