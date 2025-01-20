Houthis to Halt Israeli-Linked Ship Attacks Amid Ceasefire

The Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOOC) in Yemen has announced a strategic decision to restrict its attacks on commercial vessels to ones linked to Israel if the ceasefire in Gaza is fully honored. The Sanaa-based center, which coordinates between Houthi forces and shipping operators, stated its intention to suspend what it terms as 'sanctions' against vessels with U.S. or British connections.

In a communique addressed to shipping industry stakeholders, the HOOC emphasized that any act of aggression against Yemen by the U.S., UK, or Israel could lead to the reinstatement of these sanctions. This announcement coincides with the suspension of maritime operations by major shipping companies wary of the escalating threats in the Red Sea region.

Over 100 attacks have been executed by the Iran-backed Houthis in recent months, focusing on key waterways like the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. While shipping industries are cautious, insurance companies are evaluating risk premiums, and the Galaxy Leader vessel remains seized with its crew seeking urgent repatriation amid deteriorating conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)