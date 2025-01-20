Left Menu

Trump's Bold Border Orders Taking Shape

President-elect Donald Trump is set to sign 11 executive orders focusing on border security, including deploying U.S. troops. Orders will designate international cartels as terrorist groups and expedite border wall completion. These directives aim to enhance border control and security measures significantly.

Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move, President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to authorize a series of 11 executive orders aimed at reinforcing U.S. border security. Among these is an order facilitating the deployment of American troops to safeguard the border.

According to a report from Fox News, another significant order seeks to classify certain international crime organizations and cartels as terrorist groups. This classification could pave the way for more aggressive actions against these entities.

The orders will also call for the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense to advance the construction of the border wall. Furthermore, personnel will be deployed to ensure more effective control over border activities as highlighted from insights gathered by Fox through direct access to three of these orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

