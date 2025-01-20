AI Manipulation: Dark Side of Technology in Cyber Crime

A 22-year-old individual has been detained by authorities for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a woman through AI-manipulated explicit images, according to police reports released on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Nikhil from Nand Nagari, was apprehended by the cyber police in the Southwest district after investigations revealed a QR code linked to a local noodles vendor used for illicit transactions.

This case underscores the concerning misuse of artificial intelligence in cyber crimes, where offenders exploit technological advancements to impersonate others and perpetrate online harassment and extortion, police officials stated.

