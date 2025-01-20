Left Menu

AI Manipulation: Dark Side of Technology in Cyber Crime

A 22-year-old man was arrested for using AI to create explicit images to blackmail a woman. The police investigation revealed he used manipulated images to extort money. Advanced technology facilitated this cyber crime, highlighting the intersection of AI misuse and online harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:58 IST
AI Manipulation: Dark Side of Technology in Cyber Crime
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old individual has been detained by authorities for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a woman through AI-manipulated explicit images, according to police reports released on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Nikhil from Nand Nagari, was apprehended by the cyber police in the Southwest district after investigations revealed a QR code linked to a local noodles vendor used for illicit transactions.

This case underscores the concerning misuse of artificial intelligence in cyber crimes, where offenders exploit technological advancements to impersonate others and perpetrate online harassment and extortion, police officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025