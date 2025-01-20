Tragic Vendetta: A Deadly Family Feud in Jalgaon

In a gruesome incident highlighting family feuds, a 26-year-old man was killed in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. According to police sources, Mukesh Ramesh Shirsath fell victim to a violent attack orchestrated by his in-laws, who held a longstanding grudge following his elopement with their daughter four years prior.

Authorities have detained six individuals in connection with this brutal event that also left seven of Shirsath's relatives injured. The attack took place in the Pimprala Hudco area, where Mukesh was ambushed with machetes and choppers.

Having married Pooja against her family's wishes, Mukesh's story came to a tragic end on a Sunday morning as he was leaving home for his shop. His family members, including his brother, uncle, and cousins, were also assaulted while attempting to shield him. Legal proceedings are underway, with a case filed against nine people, including his brother-in-law.

(With inputs from agencies.)