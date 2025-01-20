Arrests Made in Disturbing Guest House Incident
Two men have been arrested for their involvement in the rape of a 12-year-old girl at a guest house in Faridabad. The accused, Prempal, lured the girl and took her to a room without registering. The guest house employee, Dhanbahadur Gurung, also arrested, allegedly facilitated the crime.
In a grim development, Faridabad police have arrested two individuals connected to the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in a local guest house. The main accused, identified as Prempal, reportedly lured the young girl under false pretenses.
According to the victim's mother, Prempal, a vegetable vendor, transported the girl to a guest house on his scooter, where the crime allegedly took place last Friday. Officials confirmed the arrest of both Prempal and Dhanbahadur Gurung, an employee at the guest house who failed to record the guest's entry.
The authorities have brought charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. After appearing in court, both suspects have been remanded into police custody, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address and combat such crimes.
