Left Menu

Arrests Made in Disturbing Guest House Incident

Two men have been arrested for their involvement in the rape of a 12-year-old girl at a guest house in Faridabad. The accused, Prempal, lured the girl and took her to a room without registering. The guest house employee, Dhanbahadur Gurung, also arrested, allegedly facilitated the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:16 IST
Arrests Made in Disturbing Guest House Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim development, Faridabad police have arrested two individuals connected to the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in a local guest house. The main accused, identified as Prempal, reportedly lured the young girl under false pretenses.

According to the victim's mother, Prempal, a vegetable vendor, transported the girl to a guest house on his scooter, where the crime allegedly took place last Friday. Officials confirmed the arrest of both Prempal and Dhanbahadur Gurung, an employee at the guest house who failed to record the guest's entry.

The authorities have brought charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. After appearing in court, both suspects have been remanded into police custody, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address and combat such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025