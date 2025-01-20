Hunger Strike at Downing Street: A Call for Justice

An Australian journalist, who spent time in Egyptian jail, has begun a hunger strike in London. The move aims to pressure the UK government to aid in freeing jailed Egyptian-British dissident Alaa Abd el-Fattah.

Abd el-Fattah, a software developer and activist from the 2011 Arab Spring, faces a five-year sentence in Egypt for a social media post. Efforts for his release have been ongoing since last September, joined by Peter Greste, a journalist jailed alongside him in 2013.

Greste, who plans a 21-day hunger strike, highlights Abd el-Fattah's impact on his life. Meanwhile, Abd el-Fattah's mother, Laila Soueif, nearing physical collapse from her ongoing hunger strike, continues to meet with UK officials to advocate for her son. British and Egyptian authorities have yet to comment.

