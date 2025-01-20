Left Menu

Hunger Strike at Downing Street: A Call for Justice

An Australian journalist, once imprisoned in Egypt, begins a hunger strike in London. The strike seeks British intervention for the release of Egyptian-British dissident Alaa Abd el-Fattah, jailed since the Arab Spring. The journalist and the dissident's mother demand action at London's Downing Street.

Updated: 20-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:23 IST
Journalist

An Australian journalist, who spent time in Egyptian jail, has begun a hunger strike in London. The move aims to pressure the UK government to aid in freeing jailed Egyptian-British dissident Alaa Abd el-Fattah.

Abd el-Fattah, a software developer and activist from the 2011 Arab Spring, faces a five-year sentence in Egypt for a social media post. Efforts for his release have been ongoing since last September, joined by Peter Greste, a journalist jailed alongside him in 2013.

Greste, who plans a 21-day hunger strike, highlights Abd el-Fattah's impact on his life. Meanwhile, Abd el-Fattah's mother, Laila Soueif, nearing physical collapse from her ongoing hunger strike, continues to meet with UK officials to advocate for her son. British and Egyptian authorities have yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

