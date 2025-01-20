Life Imprisonment for Sanjay Roy: Justice or Leniency?

In a recent development, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale urged for the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, who was convicted by a Kolkata court for a brutal rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

While the court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment until death, it refrained from awarding the death penalty, categorizing the crime as not 'rarest of the rare.' The decision was met with national outrage and extensive protests across West Bengal.

In addition to imprisonment, the court imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on Roy and directed a compensation of Rs 17 lakh for the victim's family, as the nation grappled with the implications of the judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)