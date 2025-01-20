Life Imprisonment for Sanjay Roy: Justice or Leniency?
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale calls for death penalty for Sanjay Roy, convicted of rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College. Kolkata court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment, ruling the crime not 'rarest of the rare.' Nationwide outrage follows, court orders compensation for victim's family.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale urged for the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, who was convicted by a Kolkata court for a brutal rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
While the court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment until death, it refrained from awarding the death penalty, categorizing the crime as not 'rarest of the rare.' The decision was met with national outrage and extensive protests across West Bengal.
In addition to imprisonment, the court imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on Roy and directed a compensation of Rs 17 lakh for the victim's family, as the nation grappled with the implications of the judgment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis of Execution: Iran's Rising Death Penalty Figures
Former West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick granted bail by Kolkata court in ED case on ration scam.
Orissa High Court Commutes Death Penalty to Life in Triple Murder Case
Kolkata court says RG Kar doctor's rape-murder case does not fall under 'rarest of the rare' category.
Kolkata court pronounces accused Sanjay Roy guilty of rape-murder of on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital.