EU Backs France in Ambitious Budget Deficit Cut

European Union finance ministers are set to approve French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's deficit-reducing strategy, aligning with EU guidelines to lower the nation's deficit to under 3% of GDP by 2029, according to informed sources.

Endorsed by senior EU officials, Bayrou's plan will succeed a previous proposal from ex-Prime Minister Michel Barnier, which the French Parliament turned down late last year. French Finance Minister Eric Lombard reiterated the commitment to meet the 3% target by 2029 during a press briefing in Brussels.

The revised approach seeks to bring France's budget deficit to 5.4% of GDP this year, a shift from the European Commission's earlier estimate for 2024. Although Barnier's earlier plan aimed for a steeper reduction by 2025, both strategies share the ultimate target for 2029, satisfying EU conditions for approval.

