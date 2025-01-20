Left Menu

Mysterious Tragedy in Rajouri: Unraveling the Enigma

A high-level inter-ministerial team investigated the mysterious deaths of 17 people in Badhaal village, Jammu and Kashmir. The central team conducted an in-depth inquiry, collecting samples and sealing affected homes. Initial findings suggest neurotoxins in a water source. Authorities banned large gatherings amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A high-level inter-ministerial team conducted a six-hour investigation in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, following 17 mysterious deaths, officials revealed on Monday.

The investigation, led by a senior official from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, sought to uncover causes of death in three interconnected families. Amid the probe, a 15-year-old girl was buried, while a subdued wedding took place in the village during the team's visit.

Authorities, suspecting a contaminated water source after finding neurotoxins, sealed a spring and imposed restrictions on large gatherings similar to COVID-19 protocols. The ongoing investigation aims to bring clarity to this tragic and complex situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

