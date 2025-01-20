Mysterious Tragedy in Rajouri: Unraveling the Enigma
A high-level inter-ministerial team investigated the mysterious deaths of 17 people in Badhaal village, Jammu and Kashmir. The central team conducted an in-depth inquiry, collecting samples and sealing affected homes. Initial findings suggest neurotoxins in a water source. Authorities banned large gatherings amid ongoing investigations.
- Country:
- India
A high-level inter-ministerial team conducted a six-hour investigation in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, following 17 mysterious deaths, officials revealed on Monday.
The investigation, led by a senior official from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, sought to uncover causes of death in three interconnected families. Amid the probe, a 15-year-old girl was buried, while a subdued wedding took place in the village during the team's visit.
Authorities, suspecting a contaminated water source after finding neurotoxins, sealed a spring and imposed restrictions on large gatherings similar to COVID-19 protocols. The ongoing investigation aims to bring clarity to this tragic and complex situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajouri
- investigation
- inter-ministerial
- neurotoxins
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- water source
- team
- death
- spring
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Unauthorized Colonies: Jammu Development Authority's Stern Warning
Kashmir Embraces Chillai-Kalan with Snow and Bone-Chilling Cold
Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate Historic Jammu Railway Division
Crackdown on Drug Trafficking: Jammu ADGP Takes Bold Measures
Swift Recovery Efforts Post-Snowfall in Kashmir