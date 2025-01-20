Mysterious Tragedy in Rajouri: Unraveling the Enigma

A high-level inter-ministerial team conducted a six-hour investigation in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, following 17 mysterious deaths, officials revealed on Monday.

The investigation, led by a senior official from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, sought to uncover causes of death in three interconnected families. Amid the probe, a 15-year-old girl was buried, while a subdued wedding took place in the village during the team's visit.

Authorities, suspecting a contaminated water source after finding neurotoxins, sealed a spring and imposed restrictions on large gatherings similar to COVID-19 protocols. The ongoing investigation aims to bring clarity to this tragic and complex situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)