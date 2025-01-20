Naxals Abandon Rebel Path in Sukma: A Hopeful Turn

In a significant development, six Naxals laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a move that marks a hopeful shift in the region's long-standing conflict.

Among those surrendering was Kunjam Masa, who had a Rs 2 lakh bounty on his head, marking his departure from the group's militant activities.

The former rebels attributed their decision to the disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, acknowledging the positive impact of the state's anti-Naxal policies and the Sukma police's rehabilitation initiative, 'Niyaad Nellanar'.

