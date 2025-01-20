Left Menu

Naxals Abandon Rebel Path in Sukma: A Hopeful Turn

Six Naxals, including a senior cadre with a Rs 2 lakh bounty, have surrendered to authorities in Sukma, citing their disenchantment with Maoist ideology. The move highlights the effectiveness of the state government's anti-Naxal policies and the local police's rehabilitation efforts.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, six Naxals laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a move that marks a hopeful shift in the region's long-standing conflict.

Among those surrendering was Kunjam Masa, who had a Rs 2 lakh bounty on his head, marking his departure from the group's militant activities.

The former rebels attributed their decision to the disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, acknowledging the positive impact of the state's anti-Naxal policies and the Sukma police's rehabilitation initiative, 'Niyaad Nellanar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

