Gold Heist Case Cracked: Three Suspects Arrested in Mangaluru
Mangaluru police apprehended three suspects connected to a daring daylight robbery at Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha, where cash and gold worth Rs 4 crore were stolen. An extensive investigation led to the arrests in Tamil Nadu, with police recovering weapons and some stolen items.
In a significant development, police have arrested three men linked to a daring daylight robbery in Mangaluru. The crime involved the theft of cash and gold jewellery valued at Rs 4 crore from the Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha.
The suspects, identified as Murugandi Thevar, Yosuva Rajendran, and Kannan Mani, were apprehended in Tamil Nadu, based on intelligence and inter-state cooperation, according to the Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Anupam Agrawal.
Recovered during the operation were key pieces of evidence including two pistols, machetes, and a portion of the stolen valuables. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities suspecting local support facilitated the crime.
