Left Menu

Gold Heist Case Cracked: Three Suspects Arrested in Mangaluru

Mangaluru police apprehended three suspects connected to a daring daylight robbery at Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha, where cash and gold worth Rs 4 crore were stolen. An extensive investigation led to the arrests in Tamil Nadu, with police recovering weapons and some stolen items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:28 IST
Gold Heist Case Cracked: Three Suspects Arrested in Mangaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police have arrested three men linked to a daring daylight robbery in Mangaluru. The crime involved the theft of cash and gold jewellery valued at Rs 4 crore from the Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha.

The suspects, identified as Murugandi Thevar, Yosuva Rajendran, and Kannan Mani, were apprehended in Tamil Nadu, based on intelligence and inter-state cooperation, according to the Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Anupam Agrawal.

Recovered during the operation were key pieces of evidence including two pistols, machetes, and a portion of the stolen valuables. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities suspecting local support facilitated the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025