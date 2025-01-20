Left Menu

Justice Beyond Revenge: Kolkata Court Rejects Death Penalty in Doctor's Murder Case

In a recent verdict, a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a doctor, amidst objections for leniency. The judge emphasized moving beyond primitive instincts of revenge, underscoring the importance of justice, rehabilitation, and compassion in modern society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Kolkata court's decision to sentence Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College has stirred mixed reactions. Judge Anirban Das ruled out the death penalty, emphasizing the responsibility of a civilised society to reform, not retaliate.

The judge's 172-page judgement underscored that the case did not meet the criteria for the 'rarest of the rare' designation, a standard necessary to impose capital punishment. According to Judge Das, the objective should be to elevate humanity through wisdom and compassion, aligning with modern justice principles.

Despite the victim's family's disappointment and the prosecution's demand for a harsher sentence, the court focused on the proportionality of the sentence. The ruling included life imprisonment and a fine, highlighting the compelling DNA evidence linking Roy to the crime, emphasizing a complete disregard for human dignity and life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

