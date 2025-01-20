NHRC Takes Action in Kerala Scheduled Caste Girl Abuse Case

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Kerala government and its police chief following allegations of sexual abuse involving a Scheduled Caste girl in Pathanamthitta district. The commission described the media report, dated January 15, as raising grave human rights concerns if verified.

The case emerged after counseling by the Child Welfare Committee, triggered by behavioral changes observed by her teachers. The girl's complaint led to significant legal action, with 44 arrests made out of 59 accused in the matter. Two suspects are reportedly abroad, while 13 remain at large.

The NHRC has demanded a comprehensive report from Kerala's chief secretary and police director general. The report should include the First Information Report (FIR) status, the victim's medical care, counseling received, and any compensation provided, with a deadline set for two weeks.

