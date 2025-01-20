Left Menu

Trump's Executive Orders: A Dive into Day One Promises

Incoming President Donald Trump plans a series of executive orders on his first day. These include ending funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion, tightening immigration policies, and easing regulations on oil and natural gas production. His actions may reshape federal policies significantly.

In a bold move, incoming President Donald Trump intends to enact multiple executive orders on his very first day in office. These orders aim to dismantle existing diversity, equity, and inclusion funding, while toughening immigration control and loosening regulations on oil and natural gas industries. The Republican leader's actions could mark a significant pivot in federal policies, though uncertainty looms over whether all these promises will be fulfilled imminently.

Central to Trump's strategy is immigration, revisiting themes from his previous tenure. He plans to declare a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, dispatch US troops to bolster immigration agents, and limit refugee and asylum entries. A contentious policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico might resurface, raising concerns over deteriorating conditions reminiscent of past efforts. Furthermore, Trump aims to abolish birthright citizenship, but faces hurdles as it's embedded in the US Constitution.

On economic fronts, Trump envisages orders to alleviate regulatory strains on oil and gas production, including projects in Alaska. He also aims to address inflation through a broad government approach, opting for caution with trade issues by ordering studies rather than immediate tariffs. In a sweeping change to social policies, protections for transgender individuals and diversity initiatives face rollback under Trump's administration, aligning with his campaign assurance to recognize only two sexes and cease federal funding for transition services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

