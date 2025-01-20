Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder: Judge Slams Police and Authority Lapses
Trial court judge Anirban Das condemned the police and hospital actions in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, pointing out delays and attempts to cover up the crime. The accused was found guilty, with evidence showing his impulsive attack. The judge questioned the actions of senior police and hospital officials.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, judge Anirban Das blasted both the Kolkata Police and RG Kar hospital authorities for their mismanagement of the rape-murder investigation. Das questioned why the FIR was filed long after the incident, reported the morning it occurred in August last year.
The judge condemned attempts by the hospital to suppress details of the on-duty medic's rape and murder. He accused both the police and the hospital of hindering the victim's father in lodging the complaint.
Das highlighted the actions of the accused, whose entry into the hospital while intoxicated led to the crime. Despite initial resistance, sufficient evidence established his guilt, leaving the police's inaction and hospital's complicity exposed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- RG Kar
- rape-murder
- Anirban Das
- investigation
- police
- hospital
- crime
- evidence
- accused
ALSO READ
Rybakina Stands by Suspended Coach Amid WTA Investigation
Three crew members killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar: Police.
Protest March in Pune: Justice for Beed Sarpanch and Police Custody Death Sought
Justice Pursued: The Beed Sarpanch Murder Investigation
Tragedy at Nashik Hospital: A Life Lost Too Soon