Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder: Judge Slams Police and Authority Lapses

In a scathing critique, judge Anirban Das blasted both the Kolkata Police and RG Kar hospital authorities for their mismanagement of the rape-murder investigation. Das questioned why the FIR was filed long after the incident, reported the morning it occurred in August last year.

The judge condemned attempts by the hospital to suppress details of the on-duty medic's rape and murder. He accused both the police and the hospital of hindering the victim's father in lodging the complaint.

Das highlighted the actions of the accused, whose entry into the hospital while intoxicated led to the crime. Despite initial resistance, sufficient evidence established his guilt, leaving the police's inaction and hospital's complicity exposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)