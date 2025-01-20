Left Menu

Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder: Judge Slams Police and Authority Lapses

Trial court judge Anirban Das condemned the police and hospital actions in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, pointing out delays and attempts to cover up the crime. The accused was found guilty, with evidence showing his impulsive attack. The judge questioned the actions of senior police and hospital officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, judge Anirban Das blasted both the Kolkata Police and RG Kar hospital authorities for their mismanagement of the rape-murder investigation. Das questioned why the FIR was filed long after the incident, reported the morning it occurred in August last year.

The judge condemned attempts by the hospital to suppress details of the on-duty medic's rape and murder. He accused both the police and the hospital of hindering the victim's father in lodging the complaint.

Das highlighted the actions of the accused, whose entry into the hospital while intoxicated led to the crime. Despite initial resistance, sufficient evidence established his guilt, leaving the police's inaction and hospital's complicity exposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

