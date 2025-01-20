Left Menu

High-Stakes Abduction: A Chilling Kidnapping Case Unfolds

Anup Katiyar, son of a retired revenue official in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly kidnapped with a Rs 5 lakh ransom demanded. His wife Kiran reported the incident to police, who have mobilized five teams to search. Anup went missing on a trip to meet friends, and his phone is off.

Updated: 20-01-2025 23:44 IST
Anup Katiyar, the married son of a retired revenue official in Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly been abducted, with his captors demanding a Rs 5 lakh ransom for his release. The local police, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parik, have formed five teams to locate the missing individual.

Kiran Katiyar, a resident of Pawan Vihar Colony in Baradari, lodged a complaint with the police regarding the kidnapping of her husband, Anup Katiyar. She detailed that the ransom call made by the abductors demanded Rs 5 lakh. Authorities have registered a case under Section 140 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to initiate the investigation.

The ordeal began when Anup left for his native village of Pandeypur in Hardoi district on January 17. He was on his way to Farrukhabad to meet friends but never returned. His phone has been switched off, adding to the anxiety surrounding his disappearance.

