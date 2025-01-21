Shake-up at U.S. Immigration Courts Sparks Controversy

In a swift move following the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the acting head of the U.S. immigration court system was dismissed along with three other top officials. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed the personnel changes, stirring discussions about the administration's intentions regarding immigration policy.

The New York Times reported the firings on Monday, citing information from three individuals closely connected to the events. This shake-up at the immigration courts comes at a time when the administration is expected to revisit and possibly revise the current immigration framework.

The abrupt replacements have led to widespread concern among legal experts and immigrant advocacy groups, who question the implications and foresee potential shifts in court priorities and procedures. As the Trump administration settles in, eyes remain on its next steps in reshaping U.S. immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)