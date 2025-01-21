Tragedy at the Border: Agent Killed in Vermont

A US Border Patrol agent was tragically killed on Monday near the Canadian border in northern Vermont, according to officials.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the agent lost his life in the line of duty; however, specific details of the incident were not provided.

The shooting occurred on Interstate 91 in Coventry, roughly 32 kilometers from the Canadian border. Vermont state police, alongside federal agencies such as the FBI and Homeland Security, are involved in the investigation.

A section of the highway was shut down for approximately two hours before the northbound lane was reopened shortly after 5 p.m. local time.

Coventry is near the US Customs and Border Protection's Newport Station, part of the Swanton Sector, which includes parts of Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire. This area shares a 475-kilometer boundary with Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)