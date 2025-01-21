The Executive Orders: A Presidential Power Play

Donald Trump returned to the White House, poised to swiftly implement government changes using executive orders, particularly targeting domestic energy production and federal diversity programs.

Although the immediate influence of executive orders bypasses Congress, it faces potential constraints from legislative funding and legal actions.

Executive orders have historically been a pivotal tool for U.S. presidents, with thousands issued over time. Trump's recent reforms may meet Democratic opposition, while Congress and courts retain checks on executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)