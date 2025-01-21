Left Menu

The Executive Orders: A Presidential Power Play

Donald Trump resumed his role at the White House, initiating major changes through executive orders on energy production and federal diversity programs. While wielding considerable influence, these orders have limitations. New presidents routinely issue executive orders, often retracting their predecessors' actions, but Congress and courts can obstruct their impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:44 IST
Donald Trump returned to the White House, poised to swiftly implement government changes using executive orders, particularly targeting domestic energy production and federal diversity programs.

Although the immediate influence of executive orders bypasses Congress, it faces potential constraints from legislative funding and legal actions.

Executive orders have historically been a pivotal tool for U.S. presidents, with thousands issued over time. Trump's recent reforms may meet Democratic opposition, while Congress and courts retain checks on executive power.

