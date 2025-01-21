Crime Scene Reenactment: Unraveling the Saif Ali Khan Stabbing

On Tuesday, the Mumbai police recreated the crime scene related to the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, a senior official announced. This development follows the arrest of the alleged assailant, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir.

A team of 20 officers reached the location at the Satguru Sharan building in four police vans around 5.30 am. They spent an hour on-site, reconstructing the series of events. The suspect was taken to Bandra railway station and a nearby garden where he reportedly hid following the attack.

Khan, aged 54, was repeatedly stabbed in his apartment on January 16, requiring immediate surgery. The suspect, a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in India under the alias Vijay Das, was apprehended in Thane after evading authorities. Post-reconstruction, he was returned to the Bandra police station for further interrogation. A local court has granted a five-day police custody for Fakir.

