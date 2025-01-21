Left Menu

Crime Scene Reenactment: Unraveling the Saif Ali Khan Stabbing

Mumbai police conducted a crime scene reenactment involving the accused in the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan. Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, alias Vijay Das, was arrested for the attack. The accused was taken through key locations leading up to his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Mumbai police recreated the crime scene related to the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, a senior official announced. This development follows the arrest of the alleged assailant, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir.

A team of 20 officers reached the location at the Satguru Sharan building in four police vans around 5.30 am. They spent an hour on-site, reconstructing the series of events. The suspect was taken to Bandra railway station and a nearby garden where he reportedly hid following the attack.

Khan, aged 54, was repeatedly stabbed in his apartment on January 16, requiring immediate surgery. The suspect, a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in India under the alias Vijay Das, was apprehended in Thane after evading authorities. Post-reconstruction, he was returned to the Bandra police station for further interrogation. A local court has granted a five-day police custody for Fakir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

