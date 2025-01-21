Left Menu

Australia Faces Rising Antisemitic Threat Amid Regional Tensions

Australia has experienced a surge in antisemitic incidents, with synagogues, buildings, and cars targeted since the Israel-Gaza conflict in late 2023. Authorities are responding rigorously, with recent arrests and policy measures, amid fears of escalation. Significant events have unfolded across Sydney, leading to a national cabinet meeting announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:02 IST
Australia Faces Rising Antisemitic Threat Amid Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is currently facing a concerning increase in antisemitic attacks against synagogues, buildings, and vehicles, coinciding with the broader conflict between Israel and Gaza since late 2023. Authorities have termed several incidents as acts of terrorism and are committing to take strong action against the offenders.

In New South Wales, where Sydney is located, police have apprehended forty individuals for antisemitic offenses and eight for arson, reflecting growing tensions in the region. Notable events include the vandalization of Australia's largest Jewish school and significant damage to Jewish sites across the country.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has responded to rising fears by announcing a national cabinet meeting. Meanwhile, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns plans to tighten hate speech laws and restrict protests near places of worship to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025